MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tracy and Penny in the Mystery of Papa's Pirate": a thrilling adventure of two young girls uncovering a mystery that leads to hidden pirate gold. "Tracy and Penny in the Mystery of Papa's Pirate" is the creation of published author Lora Knight, an accounts manager at her family-owned business. She is an avid reader of historical fiction and loves studying local folklore.

Knight shares, "Sisters Tracy and Penny love researching their Papa Toby's stories of local tales. Never really thinking Papa's stories could be real, the girls couldn't have ever imagined the adventure Papa's pirate story would take them on. The girls will unearth the secrets their family has kept hidden and possible connections to buried pirate gold, as they discover the town's seemingly uneventful past wasn't always so.

"Travel back in time with Tracy and Penny to solve the mystery of Papa's pirate."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Knight's new book is an interesting fiction designed for young and old readers alike where they will find a gripping exploit across time.

View a synopsis of "Tracy and Penny in the Mystery of Papa's Pirate" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Tracy and Penny in the Mystery of Papa's Pirate" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tracy and Penny in the Mystery of Papa's Pirate," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

