MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Behold the King: Jesus in Every Book of the Bible": a nostalgic and inspiring trip through a life lived in faith and trust of God. "Behold the King: Jesus in Every Book of the Bible" is the creation of published author Lora Mae Miller, a loving wife and mother who was educated at Southwest Missouri State, majoring in art and psychology. A pastor's daughter and a pastor's wife, Miller has been a Christian for over seventy years.
Miller shares, "While at a conference at O.R.U., Oral Roberts gave a sermon where he named Jesus in every book of the Bible. Lora was fascinated at the concept. At the prompting of the Holy Spirit, she painted a portrait of Jesus for every book of the Bible. Friends encouraged her to share some of the wonderful experiences with the Holy Spirit – thus, 'Behold the King' became a reality."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Mae Miller's new book offers readers a unique experience with the author's personal artwork.
Miller welcomes readers to experience the same inspiration once discovered during a fateful sermon. Readers will discover an empowering and encouraging opportunity for spiritual growth within the pages of this thoughtful work.
