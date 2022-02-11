MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Quilted Colors": a moving discussion of societal issues presented for young readers' understanding. "Quilted Colors" is the creation of published author Lord Samuel D. Jenkins, a single and loving father of two, a Navy veteran, an electrical engineer, and a joyous Christian.
Jenkins shares, "Quilted Colors was written with the world in mind. It is the author's vision to show and share with the world and our youth a bigger picture. No matter the color, race, age or religion, we as a people all need one another to make the world a great and safe place to live. When we all work together for the greater good, we all can be successful and be covered.
"Samuel Jenkins also hopes his readers get as much enjoyment as he received while writing this book. God bless you, and he looks forward to sharing more books with you in the future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lord Samuel D. Jenkins's new book is an encouraging story of togetherness and the importance of community.
Jenkins explores sensitive themes with a thoughtful narrative for the consideration of parents, guardians, and the little ones they love.
Consumers can purchase"Quilted Colors" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Quilted Colors," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing