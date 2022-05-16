"The Little Silver Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta Balbi is a warmhearted message of hope during the Christmas season for a once forgotten, tarnished star.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Silver Star": a lovely tale of the importance of the Christmas star. "The Little Silver Star" is the creation of published author Loretta Balbi, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of three and a native of Long Island, New York, who now resides in South Carolina.
Balbi shares, "The little silver star had been lost for many years. He was stuck inside the fold of a box. He had gotten tarnished over the years, feeling that he didn't matter. Until one day, a little girl named Brooke found him. This heartfelt story will show you how the power of love and hope can change anything, even an old tarnished star."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta Balbi's new book is a fun and engaging Christmas narrative that finds a disheartened star finding inspiration within the Nativity.
Balbi presents an uplifting message of hope within the pages of this darling holiday tale.
Consumers can purchase "The Little Silver Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Little Silver Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing