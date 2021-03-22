MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trudy the Brave Donkey" is an exciting chapter book for children that teaches about life on the farm, family, and growing up. It details the story of an adorable miniature donkey who moves to a new farm, makes friends, and learns her place in the herd. Her mom has always taught her that she is brave, but Trudy wonders if that is true. Will her hidden talent help her face the ultimate threat to the safety of her herd?
This is a delightful and heartwarming coming of age tale written from Trudy's perspective and in her voice. The book is on a third grade reading level, but also works well as a read aloud story for younger children. The authors are a mother and daughter team and hope that readers enjoy a visit to their family farm. "Trudy the Brave Donkey" is an entertaining and educational book that inspires readers to remember that they are braver than they realize.
View a synopsis of "Trudy the Brave Donkey" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Trudy the Brave Donkey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Trudy the Brave Donkey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing