"Beautiful" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Anne is a heartwarming and inspiring opportunity for young readers to learn about God's love of each unique trait.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beautiful": a delightful celebration of the promise held within each child. "Beautiful" is the creation of published author Lori Anne, who was born and raised in upstate New York near the beautiful Adirondack Mountains. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Skidmore College in 1987 and married her husband, Nick, two weeks later. They have one married daughter, two adopted sons, and three granddaughters. Lori Anne served on staff at several churches as the Children's Ministry Director, Director of Religious Education, and Youth Director. Her family opened their home to eighteen foster children for nearly ten years. These experiences have led her to realize how much children need to know how important and special they are.
Lori Anne shares, "You are beautiful! Do you know why? Let's find out!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Anne's new book is a warm and nurturing story of learning to embrace all as unique children of God.
Lori Anne shares in hopes of helping young readers realize how special and loved they truly are.
