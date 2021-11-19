MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Registered for Life with Jesus Christ": a deeply personal series of reflections that explore nearly fifteen years of incarceration and spiritual warfare. "Registered for Life with Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Lori Franklin.
Franklin shares, "Registered for Life with Jesus Christ is a powerful true memoir of a mother's tragedy, police civil rights misconduct cover up, and a guide to serving time God's way. Undoubtedly, prison was the most intense period of spiritual warfare that Lori Franklin ever encountered. During her fourteen and half years at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Pewee Valley, Kentucky, formerly nicknamed the Valley of the Dolls but prophetically it was more of the Valley of the Dry Bones as described in Ezekiel 37, full of spiritually dead women in need of leadership.
"During Lori's stay, she rose to her call of spiritual warfare leader and jailhouse lawyer to defend the constitutional civil rights of other inmates as the prison's grievance clerk and an active member of Women in Mission Bible study group. Lori allowed God to use her within the prison walls as a missionary, all while battling her post-traumatic stress disorder from the tragic death of her child and by being left to suffer in solitary confinement in a cold windowless jail cell for over three hundred days straight without exercise, awaiting her trial at the Jefferson County Jail in Louisville, Kentucky in violation of her eighth amendment constitutional rights.
"Lori put together the ordeals that God lead her through to guide inmates that are currently incarcerated and families that are left behind, while under a shelter-in-place order due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. While writing her last chapter, she could hear the Black lives Matter protesters march down her street, shouting 'No justice, no peace,' bringing attention to the police misconduct in Louisville, Kentucky, all the while crying that the statute of limitation is up in her case, and she will be registered for Life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Franklin's new book sends a hopeful message that, no matter what one's past is, God is waiting.
