"52 Sundays" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Gardner Child is a chronicle of faith-based sermons once delivered to family and friends.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "52 Sundays": an inspirational and insightful look at an unpredictable life, the challenges that occurred, and the faith that helped guide the way. "52 Sundays" is the creation of published author Lori Gardner Child, a mother and wife who uses personal experiences to encourage others.
Child shares, "We were on a busy four-lane highway. It was very dark, and the closest building was a gas station about a half mile away. Frustrated at myself for not watching the gas gauge more closely and worried for the safety of my children and myself, I quickly said a prayer for our safety and dejectedly unbuckled my babies. We started down the road with one on my hip and one with his hand held tightly in mine. We hadn't made it thirty feet from the car when three cars stopped, all of them asking if we were okay and if we needed help. I was overwhelmed by so many emotions—relief, gratitude, and the very distinct knowledge that my prayer had been heard. We were given a ride to the station where the person stayed with us until help arrived.
"Each time I drive down that highway past that spot, I am reminded of that special moment. I can almost see that young mother with tears in her eyes and two small children walking down that stretch of road. Even though it's been more than twenty-five years, I still remember that overwhelming assurance that my Heavenly Father is aware of me. He knew where I was, and He knew what I needed, and I believe He directed those people in helping me and keeping us safe. I want all of you to know that I know that He knows you too. He knows your concerns and your fears and your struggles. He knows where you are, and He is willing to help YOU, too. He wants you to succeed and He wants you to be happy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Gardner Child's new book includes a weekly personal story and life lesson, one that is intended to give a message of hope, faith, and encouragement.
Consumers can purchase "52 Sundays" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "52 Sundays," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
