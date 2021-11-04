MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pastor's Wife: and the Many Lessons God Has Taught Me along This Journey": a delightful journey of hope and faith. "Pastor's Wife: and the Many Lessons God Has Taught Me along This Journey" is the creation of published author Lori Hosmer.
Hosmer shares, "Sweet pastor's wife, I am sure you have so many questions. I know I did when my husband was first called into the ministry. I didn't have the foggiest idea what to do! I searched high and low for some help on what I'm supposed to do, what I'm not supposed to do, how I'm supposed to handle this situation, etc. Being a pastor's wife since 2005, God has shown me so many different things and taught me so many different lessons along the way. I would love to share these with you—and extremely practical lessons at that!
"I pray that as you read this, you'll take away some ideas that you can implement as you go along this journey as well as learn from some of my mistakes of what not to do on this journey. My main prayer for you through this is that you'll do what God has called you to do, which is to honor Him by being the best pastor's wife you can possibly be by glorifying Him in all you do in the ministry. I will be praying for you, sweet pastor's wife!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Hosmer's new book is a welcome resource for those who suddenly discover their spouse has been called to the ministry.
Hosmer hopes to empower others who have been called to the position of supporting a husband serving in the ministry.
