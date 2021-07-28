MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Drinking Milk: The Authorized King James Version": a thorough outline of both the Old and New Testaments. "Drinking Milk: The Authorized King James Version" is the creation of published author Lori Lynn St. Louis, a devoted Christian who overcame various addictions through God's grace.
St. Louis shares, "Have you ever wondered what is in the Bible? Have you ever tried to read the Holy Word of God and been completely overwhelmed by its immense content? Drinking Milk is a comprehensive outline and a unique tool that allows you to gently and easily begin to sip on the Holy Word of God without being intensely overwhelmed. Soon, you will begin to grow and hunger for more as a babe grows out of milk into solid foods (Hebrews 5:13–14) and (1 Peter 2:2). Eventually, you will begin to desire and have an appetite to be more fulfilled.
"Before you even realize it, you will be delving into the Holy Word of God, no longer a babe but walking on an amazing journey with Jesus. This book is a great introductory Bible study into the Word of God with plenty of open space to serve as a work book also. Great for young and old alike and for those who are seasoned Christians. Drinking Milk is a great way to add to your study tools.
"This book is merely a snapshot of what's in the Bible. It is not intended to replace regular reading of the Holy Scripture. Neither is it a commentary meant to explain the Holy Scripture in any way. I trust the power of the Holy Spirit will lead you to a divine understanding.
"Although the Scripture is in the Authorized King James Version, the outline and Scripture format is applicable to all commonly used versions—NIV, NLT, NASB, ESV, MSG, AMP, etc."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Lynn St. Louis's new book is a unique opportunity for active learning.
St. Louis's carefully detailed outline provides readers an opportunity to track and breakdown their biblical studies.
View a synopsis of "Drinking Milk: The Authorized King James Version" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Drinking Milk: The Authorized King James Version" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Drinking Milk: The Authorized King James Version," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
