MEADVILLE, Pa., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Erissa's First Day of Kindergarten Jitters": an adorable tale of a little girl's worries and bravery. "Erissa's First Day of Kindergarten Jitters" is the creation of published author Lori McDonald, a loving wife of twenty-six-years and proud mother to two adult children. She has been a public school teacher for twenty-five years.
McDonald shares, "Erissa is extremely worried about going to school for the first time. Will all of her fears come true or will she discover kindergarten is a fantastic place? Join Erissa as she learns how to voice her concerns to her safe adult and process her feelings. Read this delightful and enlightening book to find out what Erissa learns about her teacher and how she feels about it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori McDonald's new book is a wonderful chance to help young children learn how to process negative emotions and offers ideas to parents and caregivers to help smooth transitions.
With a delightful narrative and engaging illustrations, young readers will enjoy a considerate approach to apprehensions felt before a big step like going to kindergarten.
