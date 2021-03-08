MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sally the Apple Tree Makes a New Friend": a contemporary tale that will help readers of all ages to develop and build a strong friendship with the people around them. "Sally the Apple Tree Makes a New Friend" is the creation of published author Lori Nottingham, a long-time educator who enjoys hiking, camping, and gardening.
Nottingham writes, "Sally the Apple Tree makes a new friend by branching out to a sad, young child that is in need of making some new friends. Sally cradles her new friend gently and smoothly with her branches. Sarah explained that her family had moved and she left her old school and all of her friends.
"Amazingly, Sarah was able to sit and listen to Sally. Together they were able to find the best solution to get Sarah to make some new friends.
"Sally was very pleased with her new friend!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Nottingham's new book brings readers a memorable reading experience as they learn new things that can help them build a strong bond with the people around them.
In this book, the author tells a story filled with moral lessons for young readers. She aims to help them become more sociable and widen their circle of friends.
