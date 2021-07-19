MEADVILLE, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Momma, What Do You Do with My Kisses?": a heartfelt story of a mother's love and devotion. "Momma, What Do You Do with My Kisses?" is the creation of published author Loriann Hansen, a loving and devoted mother.
Hansen shares, "Boundless energy and a mischievous loving smile. Evan is a little boy who loves having fun with his family. As Evan grows up, the years fly by quickly. Life takes him away from home. Evan learns that the love you have in your heart always stays with you. No matter how far away from home or where you go, the love you keep in your heart stays forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loriann Hansen's new book is a sweetly emotional tale of a little boy who inevitably grows up and the love held within a mother's heart.
With a sincere narrative and vibrant imagery, this story is certain to pull at the heartstrings of parents everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Momma, What Do You Do with My Kisses?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Momma, What Do You Do with My Kisses?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Momma, What Do You Do with My Kisses?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
