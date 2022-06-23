"The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorrie Manosh is an enjoyable narrative that finds two young explorers finding more than just shells during an eventful trip to the beach.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures": a delightful spiritual message that imparts a key lesson of faith for young readers. "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" is the creation of published author Lorrie Manosh, a wife and mother of four. Manosh is also an elementary teacher, special educator, principal, professor, and leader in various children's church programs.

Manosh shares, "A perfect beach day of fun in the sun was planned with friends, but a change in the day's weather left Gloria feeling a bit disappointed. Through the help of her friends, Gavin and Julie, Gloria learns that perfect isn't always the best. After discovering treasures left by the night's storm, Julie teaches Gloria and Gavin just what an imperfect treasure is. This book, written for varying ages, includes talking points and activities to help children understand that everything is beautiful in its time."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorrie Manosh's new book is the enjoyable second installment to the author's "The Feeling Closet" series.

Manosh's engaging message and vibrant imagery will captivate the imagination of readers from any background as they consider the carefully presented points within.

Consumers can purchase "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.