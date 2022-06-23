"The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorrie Manosh is an enjoyable narrative that finds two young explorers finding more than just shells during an eventful trip to the beach.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures": a delightful spiritual message that imparts a key lesson of faith for young readers. "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" is the creation of published author Lorrie Manosh, a wife and mother of four. Manosh is also an elementary teacher, special educator, principal, professor, and leader in various children's church programs.
Manosh shares, "A perfect beach day of fun in the sun was planned with friends, but a change in the day's weather left Gloria feeling a bit disappointed. Through the help of her friends, Gavin and Julie, Gloria learns that perfect isn't always the best. After discovering treasures left by the night's storm, Julie teaches Gloria and Gavin just what an imperfect treasure is. This book, written for varying ages, includes talking points and activities to help children understand that everything is beautiful in its time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorrie Manosh's new book is the enjoyable second installment to the author's "The Feeling Closet" series.
Manosh's engaging message and vibrant imagery will captivate the imagination of readers from any background as they consider the carefully presented points within.
Consumers can purchase "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Feeling Closet: Imperfect Treasures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
