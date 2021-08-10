MEADVILLE, Pa., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sharing Game": a perfect opportunity for teaching children how to share. "The Sharing Game" is the creation of published author Lotty Giusti Chaves, a loving mother and grandmother who has served as a dedicated educator for over two decades.
Giusti Chaves shares, "The purpose of this book is to encourage young children to share and to discover the fun that sharing brings. It is the perfect tool to introduce them to the concept of team sports and teamwork skills. Sharing a game will motivate children to cooperate with each other, and while they are learning this skill, they will be on their way to setting up solid foundations in empathy, problem-solving, communication, conflict-resolution, self-esteem, and social interactions. It is a fun, delightfully illustrated, rhyming story with a catchy little song, where everyone will find themselves singing along, 'When we share, we… because when we share it's more than just one!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lotty Giusti Chaves's new book is a clever way to approach a teachable moment.
With a fun rhyming narrative and vibrant illustrations, parents and educators will appreciate this opportunity to address ideas like cooperation, sharing, and teamwork.
View a synopsis of "The Sharing Game" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Sharing Game" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Sharing Game," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
