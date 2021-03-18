MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chasing the Horizon: The Dawn of Pandora": a captivating opus that weaves out a story about making good decisions and fulfilling what should be done. "Chasing the Horizon: The Dawn of Pandora" is the creation of published author Louis Lee, a singer and a songwriter who discovered that he has a knack for conveying verbal and textual descriptions that branch into some different avenues.
Lee writes, "Julian Phillips is a brilliant young man who would grow to become the most powerful mind of the modern era. However, his cutting-edge work at NASA is set aside. Instead, he refocuses his genius to save the lives of his loved ones. In his exploration of the interweaving of time and space, he uncovers ties between the ancient past, present, and future. He unlocks the secrets of Stonehenge, its purpose, who built it, and why. And once he does he sees his chance to save the love of his life. Several surprises and unexpected twists and turns lead him in directions that he could never have imagined. But hanging in the balance are the lives of so many more innocent people. Once this Pandora's Box has been opened, it can never be closed. What will he choose? His selfish vision or the greater good of mankind? Either way, his decision will change the world forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis Lee's new book is a great read that presents a variety of realizations to readers that allow them to recognize how past, present, and future are interrelated with one another.
View a synopsis of "Chasing the Horizon: The Dawn of Pandora" on YouTube.
