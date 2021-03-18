MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters to God" is a collection of poems that talks about a man's newly-found relationship with God. "Letters to God" is the work of Louis Sawicki, who, despite being raised to know God, did not find a purposeful relationship with Him until later in life.
Sawicki writes, "I was raised with a good foundation of knowing about God. But, my journey towards actually following Him didn't occur until much later in life. It was not until I had gone through great pain and loss, that I realized I had missed the most important part of the Gospel.
"As I opened this new chapter of my life, I wrote what I was experiencing in verse over a period of many years. As you go through this book, you will have a glimpse into my daily struggles, successes and failures, doubts and assurances. Each poem is a view into my faith through my eyes. Some parts remain raw and a bit painful while others are more peaceful and refined.
"I decided to write this book specifically for those who have been struggling with their faith, who have felt rejected or abandoned. This book is for you. To let you know that you are not alone on your journey…and you are loved by God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis Sawicki's new book shares his experiences over the years, chronicling his struggles, success, failures, doubts, and assurances in his journey.
