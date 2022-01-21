MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The 19 Year Detour": an engaging story of romance and determination. "The 19 Year Detour" is the creation of published author Luann Rogers.
Rogers shares, "I named this story this title because it was godsent. Into the lives of two people that were destined to be together, the signs were all there. Perhaps there was no way of knowing that anything could come of this. Here, where silence comes within the room, but outside, the passing sound of the traffic is continuous. When enough time passes by, perhaps I'll find it easier to look back and easier to speak of it all, and I wonder whether sufficient time could ever be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luann Rogers's new book will captivate the imagination and encourage the soul.
Rogers shares a delightful novella that will take readers back to the moment they met their own first love.
