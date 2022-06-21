"And They Left...: The Saga of an Anlo Couple (Original Version)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lubin Doe is an informative and articulate discussion of the migration of the Ewe population, and the foundation of the Anlo community.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "And They Left...: The Saga of an Anlo Couple (Original Version)": a thoughtful discussion of a culturally significant group. "And They Left...: The Saga of an Anlo Couple (Original Version)" is the creation of published author Lubin Doe, a native of Ghana who later moved to the United States. Doe retired after serving as a staff member of the International Monetary Fund.
Doe shares, "This book will appeal to the curiosity of people interested in the movements of the Ewe population from ancient Egypt to its present location straddling three Western African countries, namely Benin (formerly Dahomey), Togo, and Ghana (formerly Gold Coast). The book also highlights the saga of an Anlo couple fleeing from the mysterious death of their children in Tegbi, a coastal Ghanaian village, the origin of the husband. It chronicles social, religious, and political life in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Mission Tové, a Togolese hamlet where husband and wife ultimately settled and begat their two surviving children. A window is also opened into the life of the descendants of one of these children representing the ninth generation of Togbi Atsu Madokpui Wenya, the leader of the Ewes who founded the Anlo community in the Gold Coast."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lubin Doe's new book sheds historical light on the Ewe population and its offshoot: the Anlo nation. Doe shares a rich and considerate discussion that takes readers to the heart of this nation and the family tree of one of its' members.
