MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Way" is a heartbreaking novel that talks about real world problems that so many face every day. "The Way" is the second book by Lucas Gorton McIntire, a writer and musician who found his way from atheism to Christianity.
McIntire writes, "In Lucas' second novel, he steps back from the world of telepathy, energy projections, and mental manipulation, as fun and exciting as it was for him to fabricate, to focus on the real world. Though the story is, once again, fiction, it touches on many societal problems such as; exploitation, addiction, fatherlessness, and hopelessness, just to name a few. In The Way, Joshua and Tiffany appear to have everything. But they are both in bondage to the world in very different ways. However, their lives are dramatically impacted by an unassuming couple who comes to change the lives of an entire community. Follow Joshua and Tiffany as they wade through rejection, addiction, and despair. Sometimes hope is found at the bottom of the pit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucas Gorton McIntire's new book is a heartbreaking, yet inspiring work that sheds light on the real-life societal issues that plague many on a daily basis.
View a synopsis of "The Way" on YouTube.
Readers can purchase "The Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
