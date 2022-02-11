MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Great Adventure: Treasure Huntin' in the Old West": a delightful fiction that offers readers important lessons found in God's word. "The Great Adventure: Treasure Huntin' in the Old West" is the creation of published author Luona Sullivan, a loving wife and mother who has been writing and directing children's musicals at her church for many years.

Sullivan shares, "The Great Adventure takes place in the Old West in the town of Three Corners. Sheriff Mike takes Sara and Rex down memory lane, telling them of the exciting adventures he had finding treasures. You will meet many characters that girls and boys will both come to love. Enjoy this adventure as Sheriff Mike reveals the secrets of how you can find your very own treasures."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luona Sullivan's new book will delight and entertain as readers discover a unique message within the pages of an exciting treasure hunt.

Sullivan balances a creative adventure with key scriptural lessons within the pages of a vibrant juvenile fiction.

Consumers can purchase "The Great Adventure: Treasure Huntin' in the Old West" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Great Adventure: Treasure Huntin' in the Old West," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

