MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Castle of the Thousand Doors": a fascinating tale of excellence, growth, and teamwork. "The Castle of the Thousand Doors" is the creation of published author LVELEZ, a writer with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's degree in engineering. He has been offering free engineering services to the poor.
LVELEZ shares, "The book is based on the stories that the author told to his children and their friends.
"The story tries to create values in children, develop their curiosity and intelligence, while stimulating group work.
"Six children, chosen among all the children of the world, enter a mysterious castle, and there they are subjected to tests on their intelligence, their courage, their determination, and their capacity to work as a group."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LVELEZ's new book is a creative take on what a diverse group of exceptional teenage students can accomplish when they work together to accomplish a common goal. Communicated between the lines is a potent message that will serve any team well: with great teamwork, diversity is never a liability.
View a synopsis of "The Castle of the Thousand Doors" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Castle of the Thousand Doors" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Castle of the Thousand Doors," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
