MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "That's What Love Is All About: based on the stage play 'Who Told You to Stop'": a potent narrative about love, abuse, and forgiveness. "That's What Love Is All About: based on the stage play 'Who Told You to Stop'" is the creation of published author Lydia Eudovique, a loving mother of six who is originally from St. Lucia in the Caribbean.
Eudovique shares, "This story deals with and opens the dialogue of true love, abuse, and forgiveness. It is centered on three best friends, Joy, Lisa, and Cassie. Joy and Cassie have daughters, Kaylynn and Jazmine, who are also best friends. These five ladies create a special bond and are determined that nothing will come between them or break the circle of their friendship. But then life happened, and the loyalty among friends is tested. Will their faith in God stand the test of time, or will they allow outside forces to break the circle of their friendship?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lydia Eudovique's new book is a compelling exploration of the bonds forged through friendship.
Eudovique's story is an engaging exploration of family bonds and the faith needed to sustain one through life's trials.
