MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Remember to Enjoy the Journey": an inspiring reminder to be gentle with oneself and follow God's Word. "Remember to Enjoy the Journey" is the creation of published author Lyndra D. Williams, who was born and raised in Washington, DC. A mother of one and grandmother to two, Williams is the small business owner of 2 Grandbabies LLC, Baby & Children Clothing Boutique in King George, Virginia, where she now resides. She previously worked in the field of business and property management for over thirty years after receiving a degree in business administration.
Williams shares, "This book is a reminder to enjoy life in the moment, to embrace your God-given power to overcome and stand strong on difficulties that may come your way. To reach for and achieve the calling placed on your life.
"This book is a reminder to show love to self and others.
"Finally, this book is a reminder to seek God in all you do and to stand on his word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lyndra D. Williams's new book is an encouraging series of reflections that explores one's day-to-day spiritual health.
Pairing personal thoughts and relevant scripture, Williams presents an uplifting opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth.
View a synopsis of "Remember to Enjoy the Journey" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Remember to Enjoy the Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Remember to Enjoy the Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
