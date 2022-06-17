"Rooster for Rent" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Cooper is an enjoyable adventure that finds unexpected life lessons and messages of faith within an uplifting tale of family connection.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rooster for Rent": a joyful narrative for young readers that provides lessons on moral values. "Rooster for Rent" is the creation of published author Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, "Rooster for Rent is the second book in the Grampa Hal series and tells the story of Grampa teaching Little Davey how to crow and be his rooster on a farm adventure. Grampa also teaches a group of young children about God's amazing creation and how He provides for us from the time we are born until the time we leave this life, Davey enters into God's family as he opens up his heart and invites Jesus to come in.
"It's a fun story that tells of God's love for us and His grace upon our lives. In the first book, Grampa Hal Comes to Visit, Little Davey receives a licker card. In Rooster for Rent, he finds out exactly what a licker card with five holes in it really is.
"Come on, let's go to the farm and have some fun!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Cooper's new book is the second enjoyable installment of the author's "The Life and Stories of Grampa Hal and Little Davey Gibson" series.
Cooper's enjoyable storytelling and encouraging tone are certain to bring joy to young readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Rooster for Rent" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rooster for Rent," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
