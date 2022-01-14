MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Tooth Fairy": a lighthearted children's narrative that addresses an important rite of passage in a young one's life. "My Tooth Fairy" is the creation of published author Lynne Betz.
Betz shares, "Anne is curious. She has just lost her first tooth. She has so many questions. Who is the Tooth Fairy? How does she get into the house and sneak tucked away teeth out from under pillows? What does she look like? Anne is determined to find out."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Betz's new book is a vibrant and imaginative adventure.
With a precocious little girl and an intriguing fairy, young readers will find an exciting adventure within.
Consumers can purchase "My Tooth Fairy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Tooth Fairy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
