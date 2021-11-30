MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maggie and Her Friends Meet 'Ashur' and Scout": a lovely adventure into the woods for several beloved pups. "Maggie and Her Friends Meet 'Ashur' and Scout" is the creation of published author Lynne Reid, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for Scottish terriers and creating art using watercolors.
Reid shares, "Maggie and her Friends meet their new friend Ashur. Enjoy the antics and more Scottie adventures in the mushroom forest. Artwork illustrations are in watercolor by the author."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Reid's new book is the second in the author's series that is based on her pets.
Reid shares a fun-filled tale of acceptance and finding joy in nature within the pages of this delightful children's work.
