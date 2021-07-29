MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends": a charming story based on the author's beloved terriers. "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" is the creation of published author Lynne Reid, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for Scottish terriers and creating art using watercolors.
Reid shares, "The story begins introducing the four main characters who are Scottish terrier: Maggie, Piper, Gracie, and Pepper. A background description is provided for each Scottie. The book captures the antics of these four Scotties in vivid watercolor.
"Come enjoy the four Scotties, and their unique personalities and life adventures. The book will make you laugh and giggle at all the antics of these four Scotties."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Reid's new book is a charming narrative of a fun-filled day that showcases the unique personalities of each Scottie.
Reid's passion for art and Scottish terriers is on display in this delightful children's tale.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
