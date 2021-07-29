MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends": a charming story based on the author's beloved terriers. "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" is the creation of published author Lynne Reid, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a passion for Scottish terriers and creating art using watercolors.

Reid shares, "The story begins introducing the four main characters who are Scottish terrier: Maggie, Piper, Gracie, and Pepper. A background description is provided for each Scottie. The book captures the antics of these four Scotties in vivid watercolor.

"Come enjoy the four Scotties, and their unique personalities and life adventures. The book will make you laugh and giggle at all the antics of these four Scotties."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Reid's new book is a charming narrative of a fun-filled day that showcases the unique personalities of each Scottie.

Reid's passion for art and Scottish terriers is on display in this delightful children's tale.

View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.