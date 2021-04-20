MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maybe Theres a Lion behind the Curtains": a sweetly suspenseful adventure. "Maybe Theres a Lion behind the Curtains" is the creation of published author, M. A. Obrigewitsch, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and proud veteran of the US Navy.
Obrigewitsch writes, "As Grampa and his two granddaughters sit together, reading books, they try to figure out the strange noises they hear. Grampa suggests different ideas of what is the source of the noise, but he only succeeds in scaring the girls more. Only Grandma can solve the mystery and comfort her grandchildren.
A story of suspense and fun with a totally unexpected ending."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. A. Obrigewitsch's new book is a charming children's tale completed in honor of the author's beloved wife, Gigi.
Join along with Allie and Anna as they spend a day with Grandma and Grampa. See what excitement unfolds as Grampa and the girls await cookies from the oven.
View a synopsis of "Maybe Theres a Lion behind the Curtains" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Maybe Theres a Lion behind the Curtains" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Maybe Theres a Lion behind the Curtains", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
