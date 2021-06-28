BROOMALL, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff MacAdam, Founder & Managing Partner of The Bridlebrook Group, was named to the 2021 Executive Club at the M&A Source Spring 2021 Virtual Deal Summit on May 25, 2021. M&A Source Executive Club Members are recognized as the most bold and innovative dealmakers in the M&A Source community. Hailed as the premier association for lower middle market M&A advisors and PE professionals specializing in the $1M - $50M range, the M&A Source elevates the role of its members by enhancing skills and knowledge to increase deal making opportunities.
Jeff MacAdam is an experienced M&A professional who advises clients on complex transactions in the lower middle market. He is passionate about helping his clients and treats every business he represents as if it were his own.
"Jeff holds himself to the highest standard of excellence. His diligence and dedication to his clients is unsurpassed." commented Bill Doyle, Jeff's partner and co-founder.
Jeff was honored during the Awards Presentation on May 25, 2021.
About The Bridlebrook Group
The Bridlebrook Group has been selling high quality, profitable businesses since 2003. As one of the Philadelphia area's leading business intermediaries, they selectively represent well-run companies and their owners who expect the highest degree of professional representation.
More information about Jeff MacAdam and The Bridlebrook Group can be found at https://www.bridlebrookgroup.com, or by contacting him at jeff@bridlebrookgroup.com or (610) 325-7066.
Media Contact
Jeff MacAdam, The Bridlebrook Group, (610) 325-7066, jeff@bridlebrookgroup.com
SOURCE The Bridlebrook Group