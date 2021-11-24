MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Deception Walks among Us!": an articulate exploration of present-day concerns and societal issues. "Deception Walks among Us!" is the creation of published author M. C. Wayman, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served twenty years with the United States Air Force.
Wayman shares, "It is important for America to move forward in solving racism, but why is it so hard for people to come together?
"Deception Walks among Us! is about an elderly black man commenting on what he sees happening in today's society. It's a short book about what he believes will have a continuous effect between Blacks and Whites if the issues concerning both are not appropriately addressed by those who have the power to make changes. It's a cross-cultural perspective of footsteps in an individual's journey in life, which includes the family's environment, the neighborhood, the church as a building for God's family, the job environment, and the choice of education."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. C. Wayman's new book encourages readers to consider a fresh perspective on deeply troubling matters.
Wayman's concise argument for change is a provocative opportunity for reflection.
Consumers can purchase"Deception Walks among Us!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Deception Walks among Us!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing