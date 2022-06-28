"Jacksonville Summer" from Christian Faith Publishing author M. Doctor is a captivating coming-of-age story that finds a hopeful young woman faced with a tragic and unexpected life lesson.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jacksonville Summer": a potent fiction that will draw readers in from the first page. "Jacksonville Summer" is the creation of published author M. Doctor, a loving mother and current resident of South Carolina who grew up in New York City. She is a graduate of the New School University and has had a lifelong relationship with Christ.
Doctor shares, "Jacksonville Summer is the story of a girl full of hope and dreams on her first vacation away from home. Who could have imagined that a summer vacation would bring so much joy and so much pain?
"Love and a strong family foundation are so important to help you cope with tragedy. That love and support can also become an oasis of hope that can bring you back from the brink of despair."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. Doctor's new book provides a succinct and enjoyable narrative that is certain to tug at the heartstrings.
Doctor's most recent publication will draw readers in and have them racing to see what awaits a young woman during a fateful summer.
