MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Surviving the Storm": an encouraging example of faith in action. "Surviving the Storm" is the creation of published author M. Doctor, a loving mother and current resident of South Carolina who grew up in New York City. She is a graduate of the New School University and has had a lifelong relationship with Christ.
Doctor shares, "Sometimes we are confused when storms come thinking that bad things aren't supposed to happen to us once we have given our lives over to the Lord. However, storms come for different reasons; to clean and remove things that are dead, this may include people too, to make way for what is new. It is all in God's timing. Ecclesiastes lets us know that, 'time is made available for things that are pleasant and unpleasant. A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away' (Ecclesiastes 3:6). M. Doctor continues to encourage the reader as they weather storms."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. Doctor's new book is a reassuring look at how God works within one's life.
With a personal retelling and relevant scripture, Doctor writes in hopes of encouraging others that, while there are peaks and valleys to life, God is always there.
