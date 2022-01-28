MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gospel of Elohim": a potent reminder of God's unending devotion to His creation. "The Gospel of Elohim" is the creation of published author M.E. Grant.
Grant shares, "The title The Gospel of Elohim was given to Maurice by God in the year 2020. Talking to God started at a very young age, about six years old. At that time, God introduced Himself to Maurice but never told him His name nor did any church he attended make any mention that God had a name. As his relationship grew with God, he always knew something was missing but was never quite sure what he was looking for. As his friends began to develop and be released in their gifts with God, Maurice was sure that God would release him so that he could begin to share the things God was sharing with him. Not true. Instead, God kept showing him more and more thing but never releasing him to share his knowledge. One day in his thirties, he heard a song singing the different names of God names he had never heard before. Though he now knew God had different names, no one really talked about these names. As Maurice visited different churches, he saw these names on many walls but no one explained these names. God was not through with him yet. He took him through many more trials and reveal more things but still had not revealed His name. One day, Maurice was now in his sixties, God spoke to Maurice and told him he had to learn Hebrew, but with no teacher. Maurice went about the slow process of putting the pieces together, learning Hebrew. One day, after many months of learning the alphabets of the Hebrew language, Maurice opened a Bible and, for the first time, read the first verse of Genesis 1, and there it was, in the beginning created Elohim, the first name mention of God in the Bible. Now through the book of Elohim, in these last days, Elohim wanted to introduce His church the name of their God Elohi"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.E. Grant's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of spirituality and how God is within one's grasp if they only believe.
Grant shares in hopes of helping others experience a personal relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "The Gospel of Elohim" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Gospel of Elohim," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing