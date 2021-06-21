MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bethel Island: Gateway to Heaven": an engaging faith-based fiction. "Bethel Island: Gateway to Heaven" is the creation of published author M.L. Blackburn, a loving mother and grandmother who tragically lost a son in October 2016 to a senseless murder. Following this tragedy, the author lost hope until a series of spiritual occurrences spurred a renewed sense of faith.
Blackburn shares, "M. L. Blackburn creates a world unto itself in Bethel Island: Saving Earth—the world of the Nephilim, the legendary hybrids of angel and man. Bethel's castle blends the Hogwarts' school of Harry Potter with the Shadowhunters' institutes of The Mortal Instruments in a riveting tale on par with either franchise.
"A powerful but untrained Nephilim, fifteen-year-old Lucinda De'Mon navigates her way through an angelic education and her unknown destiny, taking the reader along, in her journey of discovery. A solid portrayal as Lucy attempts, in baptism by fire, to make the mature choices with the mind-set of a teenager facing a rapid coming-of-age. Not always making the smart choice, such as sparing her partner rather than pairing with him in crisis, one can easily relate to what Lucy grapples with along her slippery, winding road.
"Bethel Island—an important read in the legacy of the Nephilim genre!
—A. F. Roberts, author of Blood Light"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.L. Blackburn's new book is an impressive installment in the Bethel Island trilogy.
Blackburn's saga continues following the release of the first title in this energetic series. Readers will be eager to see what else is around the corner for this angelic cast of characters.
View a synopsis of "Bethel Island: Gateway to Heaven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Bethel Island: Gateway to Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bethel Island: Gateway to Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing