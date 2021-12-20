MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Incessant Ramblings of a Wilderness Survivor": an articulate exploration of faith and freedom. "Incessant Ramblings of a Wilderness Survivor" is the creation of published author M. L. Johnston, a loving mother and dedicated nurse.
Johnston shares, "'Man your guns and put on your lipstick, this means war.' Pack your bags and get ready to journey toward your promised land. It is time to break free from your Egypt and enslaved ways of thinking. Get ready to fight for your freedom, learn more about your identity, and step into purpose.
"On the journey you may, okay, likely will face a wilderness season. That doesn't mean that you won't reach your destination.
"What is God doing during your seasons of waiting? Why is the journey taking so long? You may feel like you're on a trip with a small child who needs to stop every hour for breaks like you'll never get there. You may even want to turn your vehicle around and return to Egypt. Will you ever reach your destination?
"Despite the fact that it seems as though you've been struggling for forty years, and you feel like you're circling around the same mountains. Be encouraged; God is working. He will bring you into your promised land."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. L. Johnston's new book will encourage believers to nurture the freedom offered through salvation.
Johnston writes in hopes of helping others nurture a life of faith, devotion, and trust in God's plan.
