MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Detour" is a story that women who are looking for better pastures can relate to. "My Detour" is written by M. L. Petties, a freelance author, writer, and blogger.
Petties shares, "A young single mother in search of purpose and escaping her psychotic ex decides to pack up and move to a different state. After a couple of years pass by, she discovers that things are actually worse than before. Along this journey, she discovers this is her detour, she then makes every effort to get back on the right path in God's will for her life. Through prayer and faith, God delivers the young mother, and she never looks back, except to give God praise and glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. L. Petties's heartbreaking but inspiring story can help give people the push that they need to get out of bad situations.
Readers can take their time to read this insightful work to fully appreciate the workings of M. L. Petties's mind.
View a synopsis of "My Detour" on YouTube.
Readers who are interested in this volume can purchase
"My Detour" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Detour," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
