"God Hears Me When I Pray" from Christian Faith Publishing author M. M. McAfee is an enjoyable opportunity to share God's message of love with young readers through charming verse and relevant scripture.
McAfee shares, "The Bible is full of God's promises to His children. Do you ever wonder where to find these promises of God and how to teach them to your young children? This delightful book connects these truths and where to find them in the Bible with a musical rhythmic style that brings joy to readers of all ages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. M. McAfee's new book will bring readers a delightful opportunity to reflect on scripture and God's dedication to all.
McAfee offers a nurturing message paired with vividly detailed pages to help encourage the imagination of young believers from any background.
