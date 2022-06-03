"Barnabee and Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author M.V. Sower is a creative and engaging tale of a young boy who finds unexpected value in a day spent searching for the story behind a mysterious object found in the woods.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Barnabee and Me": a sweet story of how a mysterious object delivers a surprising message. "Barnabee and Me" is the creation of published author M.V. Sower, a dedicated family man who has worked with children and adults for over ten years.
Sower shares, "This is a story about a boy, who remains nameless, and his journey to find the monetary value of a brilliant object he finds while walking through the woods in his neighborhood. He names this object Barnabee and races through his small town to find out if this item is of any value. Join him on his journey to discover the value of this wondrous object. With determination and humility, he discovers the value, and it will be as much a surprise to you as it was to him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.V. Sower's new book will entertain the imagination of young readers as they go along with a determined boy and seek to determine what this object really is.
Sower shares a charming narrative that offers helpful and encouraging messages from scripture for young readers.
