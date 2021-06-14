CENTREVILLE, Del., HOCKESSIN, Del. and WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MacElree Harvey, one of Pennsylvania and Delaware's leading law firms, is pleased to announce that the Delaware law firm of Crossland Heinle & Bryde will join it effective July 1, 2021.
The merger will add 4+ lawyers and 5 support staff to MacElree's well established Delaware office—raising its total to 12 lawyers in Centreville and Hockessin. Overall, the firm becomes one of the largest regional firms in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware with 42 lawyers practicing out of 5 offices.
The Crossland attorneys are highly experienced trusts and estates, business and real estate attorneys and their addition means that MacElree will have one of the largest and strongest practices in Delaware.
Said MacElree's CEO Michelle Foster, "We are tremendously excited about this merger and the opportunities it affords our Delaware current and future clients. This merger is in furtherance of our Strategic Plan to only grow with exceptional lawyers who share our deep commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients. We are so pleased to have found a firm that indeed does share our values and has a culture of collegiality, integrity and professionalism close to our own."
The following Crossland lawyers will join MacElree in Delaware:
Daniel T. Crossland, Partner — Estate Planning/Probate, Business, and Real Estate
Carolina R. Heinle, Partner — Estate Planning/Probate
Danielle Sawyer, Associate — Estate Planning/Probate
Courtney D. Heinle, Of Counsel — Elder Law
Sean M. Quinn, Law Clerk - soon to take Delaware Bar
According to Crossland partner Dan Crossland, "MacElree was exactly the kind of firm we were looking to join. It has exceptional attorneys in areas that complement our practice and in areas that will expand our offerings to our clients. It also has the same values and culture that we have diligently worked to cultivate. We are thrilled to make this move."
About MacElree Harvey:
MacElree Harvey has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the "Best Law Firms in America" and by the Philadelphia Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work in PA". With offices located in Centreville and Hockessin, Delaware, and West Chester, Kennett Square, and Philadelphia PA the firm has been providing initiative in the practice of law for more than 142 years. The firm serves clients in over thirty areas of law and is committed to providing clients with the depth of expertise and the resources expected of large firms without sacrificing the responsiveness and personal attention typically found in much smaller firms. More information about its practice areas, offices and attorneys is available at http://www.macelree.com.
