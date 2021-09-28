PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The readers of the ALM publication National Law Journal, The New York Law Journal, The Legal Intelligencer, Texas Lawyer and The Recorder, have recently announced the winners of the magazine's 2021 "Best Of" Awards, and Magna Legal Services set a precedent, winning multiple categories across each publication.
The "Best Of" readers ranking awards recognize the top legal products and service providers. Lawyers and firm administrators vote each year to select winners. In 2021 alone, Magna LS won an astounding 67 categories in five magazines, including Demonstrative Evidence Provider, Remote Trial Services, Jury Consultants, Court Reporters/Depositions and Language Services. Many of the winning services are used by law firms, insurance professionals and in-house counsel at Fortune 100 companies.
"Magna Legal Services' historical wins this year speaks to the onslaught of great services like JuryConfirm, JuryEvaluator, ClaimScout and Magna LitigationVision as well as our extraordinarily talented staff," said Peter Hecht, Founder and Executive Vice President of Magna Legal Services.
"This robust recognition reflects the strength and diversity of the Magna LS product lineup," said Keri Yaeger, Vice President of Excess/Umbrella Underwriting, AmeriTrust Group. "The ability to bundle services from Discovery to Trial benefits us not only from a cost perspective, but also gives us a go-to partner that we trust to provide quality work across many different facets of our claims."
To determine award winners, readers of the various ALM publications take the time to log into an online survey and select from a wide variety of industry leading litigation support companies. Winners are selected once voting is closed and announced shortly thereafter by the respective magazine in a special issue.
"It is always so gratifying to see our clients take the time to vote for us," said Jessica Gimbel Carnes, Senior Vice President of Sales, Magna Legal Services. "Casting their votes, while not a burden, does take some time and effort so that says a lot about the reader recognition too."
The "Best Of" category for Jury Consultant was won by Magna LS in five separate publications. Magna Legal Services' jury consultants are engaged for jury selection, witness communication training, focus groups, mock trials and damages assessment.
"Jury research is an essential tool when preparing a high value case. It provides the client with greater visibility into what to expect and it is an amazing tool to assist the trial team with developing themes and stories and to assess potential value," said Richard Fabian, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Riverstone.
