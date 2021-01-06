PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh law firm Maiello Brungo & Maiello (MBM) announced today the launch of their Human Resource Compliance and Strategic Counseling division. Their attorneys partner with employers to develop policies in compliance with federal, state, and local employment laws in order to avoid costly penalties and fines.
"MBM does not provide cookie-cutter human resources solutions. We get to know our clients and we take the time to understand their business and long-term goals before anything else. This is a partnership. We are here to make sure you stay in compliance with the law and have a clear path forward to success," said MBM Partner, Lawrence Maiello.
MBM's Human Resources division differentiates itself by providing creative, up-to-date legal insight, compliance strategies, customer service, and client partnerships that are designed to save businesses time and money.
"Working with the attorneys and staff at Maiello Brungo and Maiello has been an absolute delight. They have provided my business with astute and accurate legal advice and outstanding service in the areas of human resources compliance, business contracts, legal counsel, and countless others. MBM has been our trusted partner and we feel well protected and guided by their legal advice. We strongly recommend this firm for any service industry for their legal and business needs," said Nandan Banerjee, Director of Cogent Infotech Corporation.
Proper training, early intervention by management and practical, preventative legal counseling can greatly reduce your business' exposure to employment issues.. Our attorneys are skilled at
• Creating employee hiring, development, performance review,
• Audits of wage, hour and HR practices to ensure compliance
• Reviewing HR contracts and agreements
• Act as an outside HR department handling day to day issues
• Personalizing employee handbooks
• Create and deliver tailored training programs to educate senior
• Employee relations issues
• Investigating employee claims
• Protecting company proprietary information
ABOUT MAIELLO BRUNGO & MAIELLO, LLP
Maiello, Brungo & Maiello is a full-service law firm comprised of a team of diverse and experienced lawyers specializing in:
• Construction Law
• Corporate Law
• Education Law
• Municipal Law
• Estate Planning
• Real Estate Law
• Employment Law
• Tax Assessment
• Litigation
Our firm is highly regarded for our collaborative, hands-on approach when working with clients to find tailored and comprehensive legal solutions. In every aspect of our engagement, we will consistently demonstrate a firm commitment to you.
