MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Does It Take?" is a fun and profound tale of a young Ton Richford who is fighting for what he believes is right and trying to survive a kidnapping, all while navigating through the ordinary challenges of adolescence. "What Does It Take?" is the creation of published author MaJoBuSi, a retired public-school teacher and former tutor for the Talent Search TRIO Program, Tri-County Technical College, Pendleton, South Carolina.
MaJoBuSi writes, "It takes spunk to face the school board. It takes even more spunk to face the challenges of a kidnapping. Is Ton's self-confidence and spunkiness enough to help him survive the escapades that he, partly, becomes responsible for initiating? The question is 'What does it take?' What does it take to be heard, to hear, to survive, to stay alive, to grow, to know…? What does it take? What does it take for a young adolescent to begin fulfilling his dreams?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaJoBuSi's new book is an inspiring, courageous story about fighting inequalities, facing ordinary and extraordinary trials, and working toward one's dreams.
View a synopsis of "What Does It Take?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What Does It Take?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Does It Take?" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
