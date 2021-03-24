MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kevin: The Boy Who Learned to Pray": a potent children's book that will grab kids' attention and show them how prayer works. "Kevin: The Boy Who Learned to Pray" is the creation of published author Malcolina Couvertier, a mother who always wanted to teach children.
Couvertier writes, "The purpose of this book is to show that children are not too young to learn to pray and to show them that it is okay to ask questions about something that they are not sure about. This book will grab your child's attention and make them think of things they normally won't. It is okay for a child to have a curious mind. This book is for all ages. I am a mother of three curious-minded boys who ask a lot of questions about everything, from the world to people, to the Bible itself. It made me and my husband want to teach them more about prayer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malcolina Couvertier's new book is designed to show the readers that praying and talking with God has nothing to do with age.
In this book, the author unfolds a story of a young man who learned how to pray and saw how this single act of talking with God can change his life.
