MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The King James in a Nutshell": a substantive print that expounds on the events within the thirty-nine books of the Old Testament, covering from the book of Genesis down to the book of Malachi. What makes this book appealing to readers is its usage of simple language that will make the message easier for believers to understand. "The King James in a Nutshell" is the creation of published author Malloy West Brandt, a lecturer in Sunday class, a hardworking and persevering woman, and a responsible wife and mother to two incredible sons. Despite her limited education, Malloy strived hard and self-studied by reading different educational books.
Brandt shares, "This work attempts to cover the substance within each book of the Old Testament. Much of the language is taken directly from the King James Version, while much of the conversation attributed to the participants is not direct quotations. Personal names are added when God and other biblical characters address one another, as I suspect was done. Other expressions are used to express certain events. All variations express scriptural truth. This is not the work of a scholar, but neither is every Bible reader a scholar. I would guess that there are many who would have wished to know the content of the Old Testament but found the language dry, the passages convoluted, and the conversations baffling. It is my sincere hope that these pages will give insight into the events and create an interest to know the details found within the scriptures and will inspire others read the King James Version, for there is no more beautiful language than found within."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malloy West Brandt's new book is a rich and absorbing work that offers insights about the happenings that take place in the scriptures. This work is a must-have for those who find it hard to connect with what is written in the holy readings.
View a synopsis of "The King James in a Nutshell" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The King James in a Nutshell" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The King James in a Nutshell," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing