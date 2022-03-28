"Kelvin's Day in the Snow" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mama P. is an enjoyable and upbeat tale of a young, thankful polar bear who finds God's blessings in each moment of a snowy day with friends.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kelvin's Day in the Snow": a fun and faith-based narrative for young readers. "Kelvin's Day in the Snow" is the creation of published author Mama P.
Mama P. shares, "Kelvin is a young polar bear who loves God and appreciates all of His blessings from sunrise to sunset and everything in between. Walk with Kelvin as he goes through his day enjoying all of God's glory!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mama P.'s new book features delightful illustrations by Chuckpcomics.
Mama P. offers a charming children's narrative that will delight and entertain while imparting an important message of faith for young believers.
Consumers can purchase "Kelvin's Day in the Snow" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
