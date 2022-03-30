"Money Comes 2 Money: After the Rampage of Franken - Germ" from Christian Faith Publishing author Man of Letters Jabbar is an informative guide to breaking out of poverty and into financial security.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Money Comes 2 Money: After the Rampage of Franken - Germ": an articulate opportunity to learn new tactics for financial planning. "Money Comes 2 Money: After the Rampage of Franken - Germ" is the creation of published author Man of Letters Jabbar.
Man of Letters Jabbar shares, "Jabbar is at it again with another hot potato that he always speaks to many men and women: It's a sin and a crime to be broke!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Man of Letters Jabbar's new book is a faith-based approach to saving and financial planning.
With useful tactics and relevant scriptural references, this engaging discussion is certain to encourage reflection on each reader's financial wellbeing.
Consumers can purchase "Money Comes 2 Money: After the Rampage of Franken - Germ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Money Comes 2 Money: After the Rampage of Franken – Germ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
