MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anxiety": an amazing read in a life that was pained with the struggle of dealing with anxiety before she found healing and peace of mind in trusting God and putting her faith in Him. "Anxiety" is the creation of published author Mandi Robbins, a stay-at-home mom who homeschools her son. She is involved in her church and has a heart for those in need.
Robbins shares, "Heart racing, body tingling, stomach turning, not breathing normally, and feeling so close to death. That is a panic attack. Mind racing, fearful thoughts, worrying, and being afraid. That is anxiety. Our mind tricks our self in believing it is the last second or we will just have to live life this way. That is Satan creeping up. Searching for guidance in your Bible and through prayer with God—that is faith.
"We live in a fast-paced world and go and do without finding rest and it is catching up and fast. We are expected to be the best and bars are set high by our self and others. And for what? Stress, dissatisfaction, and sleep deprivation? What happens when you get to your tipping point and everything crashes? Your world stops and everything changes in the blink of an eye.
"Follow Mandi on her journey with general anxiety disorder and panic attacks and how she is living in faith, diving deep into the Bible, and finding rest and peace in the Lord. Searching for blessings when anxiety shows itself and trying to overcome the fear and anxieties God tells us we need not to have.
"'Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me' (Psalm 23:4)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mandi Robbins's new book is a brave retelling of a wonderful life in the hopes of inspiring many as she heard God calling her to share her journey with mental illness. This is a testimony of how her faith saved her.
All proceeds from this book will be donated to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America for the continued research, treatment, and support for mental health and Compassion International for helping individuals and families in need.
View a synopsis of "Anxiety" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Anxiety" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Anxiety," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
