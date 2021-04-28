MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "¡Hoy soy más fuerte que ayer!: Una mujer, una historia, una fe.": a powerful testament to the human spirit. "¡Hoy soy más fuerte que ayer!: Una mujer, una historia, una fe." is the creation of published author, María Isabel Rodríguez, a native of Puerto Rico and dedicated student.
Rodríguez shares, "Today I am stronger than yesterday! When you have nothing left and God extends his hand.
A woman marked by life, from her childhood to becoming an adult lived being insignificant, without her own identity, begging for attention. She did not have the strength to stand up, she knew she had a calling, but she did not understand the reason for such a long process.
Her story will impact you, you will know how the past became her strength. Getting up, flying very high until she became the woman she is today. God showed her the way which, in advance, He had planned for her.
Get ready to learn more about how a life full of scars, sad circumstances, infidelity and difficult times transformed her present, which served as a school of learning in her career.
Do you want to know how she did it and what is her life today?
You will find all those answers by reading this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, María Isabel Rodríguez's offers a personal look into the trials and tribulations that the author has overcome through faith and determination.
From a difficult childhood to a successful member of society, Rodríguez dives into the good and the bad that has led to today.
View a synopsis of "¡Hoy soy más fuerte que ayer!: Una mujer, una historia, una fe." on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "¡Hoy soy más fuerte que ayer!: Una mujer, una historia, una fe." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "¡Hoy soy más fuerte que ayer!: Una mujer, una historia, una fe.", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
