MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shadows in the Boreal: Book 1 of the Azna Annals": a thrilling new world unfolds for readers to enjoy within the pages of this meticulously detailed work. "Shadows in the Boreal: Book 1 of the Azna Annals" is the creation of published author Marcel Boudet, a retired engineer who resides in the Tidewater area of Virginia with a loving family and dog named Pippin.
Boudet shares, "Earth Year 4527, the people of Mars launched the Genesis missions, seeking new homelands. Vanjia, an icy super-earth, hosts a fledgling colony of humans sent to establish a new settlement after Earth devolved into a frozen wasteland. A young wilder woman, Kayla, lives on the cusp of the wilderness in the cliff city of Exodus. With her team, Kayla embarks on a quest to explore the mysterious Boreal forest, an unforgiving wilderness, teaming with threatening creatures and raging storms. Soon enough, she discovers herself caught up in a conflict, threatening the existence of her people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcel Boudet's new book is a lovingly sculpted new landscape for science fiction lovers.
Drawing from a lifelong appreciation of the fantasy genre, Boudet presents a compelling and painstakingly cultivated new land with exotic creatures and danger at every turn.
